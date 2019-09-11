Easy, Delicious Hot Cross Bun Recipe

Craving for hot cross bun? You’ll love this easy, delicious recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup (250 ml) milk

2 tbsps honey

2 tbsps grapeseed or vegetable oil

60 g butter, chopped

1 cup (250 ml) apple or pear juice, at room temperature

7 g sachet dry yeast

1 egg

1 tbsp finely grated orange rind

⅓ cup dried currants

⅓ cup sultanas

5⅓ cups (800 g) bread flour (see tips)

2 tsps ground cinnamon

1 tsp salt

Flour paste

½ cup (75 g) plain flour

1 tbsp caster (superfine) sugar

⅓ cup (80 ml) cold water, approximately

Glaze

1 tbsp caster sugar

1 tsp powdered gelatine

1 tbsp water

Method

1.Bring milk to the boil in a small saucepan; remove from heat. Add honey, oil and butter; stir until combined.

2. Whisk juice and yeast in a large bowl until dissolved. Add egg and rind, then currants and sultanas. Add combined flour, cinnamon and salt, then milk mixture; using your hand, mix together until combined. Cover with plastic wrap; stand in a warm place for 30 mins or until the dough doubles in size.

3. Lightly knead dough on a lightly oiled or floured surface for 10 secs. Return to bowl, cover; stand in a warm place for 1 hour or until risen by half.

4. Divide the dough into 16 pieces (each a little over 90 g); shape into balls. Place in a large square cake pan or baking dish lined with baking paper or greased, in four rows of four. Cover; stand in a warm place for 30 mins or until risen by half.

5. Preheat oven to 200 C.

6. FLOUR PASTE Combine flour and sugar in a small bowl. Gradually mix in enough water to make a smooth paste. Place flour paste mixture into a small piping bag fitted with a small plain tube. Pipe crosses onto the buns.

7. Bake buns for 25 mins or until buns are browned and sound hollow when tapped. Cool in pan.

8. GLAZE Combine ingredients in a small saucepan; stir over low heat, without boiling, until sugar and gelatine dissolve.

9. Transfer buns to a wire rack and brush tops with glaze.