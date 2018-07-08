East London Butter Chicken with Rice by Ili Sulaiman

Serves 2 / Prep time : 30 minutes / Cooking time: 30 minutes / Level: Intermediate / Hearty dinner
For the chicken marinade
250g boneless chicken, cut into chunks
1 tsp lemon juice
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp paprika
1 tbsp chilli powder
1/2 tsp ground fenugreek
1/4 powdered turmeric
1 tsp garam masala
1 tbsp vegetable oil
1 garlic clove, pounded to a paste
1/2cm ginger, pounded to a paste
6 tbsp yogurt
For the sauce
20 cashew nuts, soaked overnight in water
2 large tomatoes, scored and soaked in hot water to remove skin, and chopped
1 white onion, chopped finely
2 garlic cloves, chopped finely
2cm ginger, pounded to a paste
2 tbsp butter
1 cinnamon stick
2 cardamom seeds
1/2 tsp garam masala
1/2 tsp ground fenugreek
1/2 tsp chilli powder
100ml cream
2 green chillies, sliced thinly
1 handful fresh coriander
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp sugar
100ml water
Method
- In a bowl, mix well all ingredients for marinade. Add chicken and marinate for at least 4 hours.
- In a skillet or a hot pan, brush as much marinade off chicken as possible. Brown meat on each side, batch by batch, and set aside.
- Blitz chopped tomatoes and cashew nuts to a smooth pulp.
- In the same pan used to cook chicken, add butter and sauté onion, garlic, ginger paste, and green chillies for about 3 minutes before adding cinnamon stick and all spices. Cook on medium heat for about 10 minutes. Add a dash of water if too dry.
- Add in tomatoes and cashew nut purée. Season with salt and sugar, mix well and simmer on low heat for another 10 minutes. Add water if needed.
- Combine with chicken and cook for another 15 minutes, then add in cream and coriander . Fold, and turn fire off.
Tips & tricks
Yogurt is such a great tenderiser for meat – add a bit of it to chicken, lamb or beef.