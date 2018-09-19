Navigation

Dried Chilli Beef Stir-Fry Recipe

Your favourite low-calorie, home-cooked meal that's packed with the nutrition you need!
This article by Stephanie Yap Expert: Indra Balaratnam
Dapur With Love
Her World
September 19, 2018
By Amanda Soh

This dried chilli beef dish will not only gratify the craving for a spicy kick or that wholesome taste but also fulfill the nutrition value for the day!

Nutrition analysis (per serving)

Energy: 235 calories

Carbohydrate: 5.6g

Protein: 29g

Fat: 10.3g

Fibre: 1.7g

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 5

Ingredients:

  • 600g lean beef, cut into small, thin strips and visible fat removed
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 200-300ml water
  • Salt, to taste

 

For the chilli paste:*

  • 12 dried chillies
  • 12 shallots
  • 6 cloves garlic
  • 2cm ginger

*Blend all ingredients together

 

Method:

  1. Heat olive oil in a non-stick pot.
  2. Sauté chilli paste until fragrant (about 3 minutes).
  3. Add in beef and stir-fry for 2 minutes until the meat turns from pink to light brown.
  4. Add in water and stir-fry.
  5. Lower the heat and continue cooking until the water dries up and forms a thick gravy.
  6. Season with salt to taste.
  7. Serve with rice and vegetables.

More Related Stories