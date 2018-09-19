Dried Chilli Beef Stir-Fry Recipe

This dried chilli beef dish will not only gratify the craving for a spicy kick or that wholesome taste but also fulfill the nutrition value for the day!
Nutrition analysis (per serving)
Energy: 235 calories
Carbohydrate: 5.6g
Protein: 29g
Fat: 10.3g
Fibre: 1.7g
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serves: 5
Ingredients:
- 600g lean beef, cut into small, thin strips and visible fat removed
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 200-300ml water
- Salt, to taste
For the chilli paste:*
- 12 dried chillies
- 12 shallots
- 6 cloves garlic
- 2cm ginger
*Blend all ingredients together
Method:
- Heat olive oil in a non-stick pot.
- Sauté chilli paste until fragrant (about 3 minutes).
- Add in beef and stir-fry for 2 minutes until the meat turns from pink to light brown.
- Add in water and stir-fry.
- Lower the heat and continue cooking until the water dries up and forms a thick gravy.
- Season with salt to taste.
- Serve with rice and vegetables.