Dreamy Mango Shortcake

Mango shortcake
PREP AND COOK TIME 40 Mins SERVES 12
1 1/2 cups (225g) self-raising flour
100g butter, room temperature, cut into pieces
1/2 cup (110g) caster sugar
1 egg
1 tbsp cold water, approximately
3 large (1.5kg) mangoes
CUSTARD
1/2 cup (110g) caster sugar
3 yolks
2 tbsps plain flour
1 1/4 cups (310ml) milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 strips orange peel
15g soft butter
Method:
- Preheat oven to 190°C (170°C fan-forced). Thoroughly grease a 25cm shortcake flan tin or fluted loose-based flan tin.
- Place the flour and butter in a food processor; blitz to combine. Add the sugar and blitz again until combined. Add the egg and water, process once more. Turn the mixture out of the food processor and spread it in the tin. Press with your hands so that it is firm and even.
- Bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 18 mins or until golden brown. Remove from the oven and cool in the tin for 10 mins before turning out onto a wire rack to cool.
- CUSTARD With an electric mixer or balloon whisk, beat the sugar and the egg yolks for 3 mins or until light and creamy. Add the flour and beat until well combined. Meanwhile, combine the milk, vanilla and orange peel in a medium saucepan, heat until just below boiling point; remove the orange peel. Gradually whisk the milk mixture into the egg mixture. Return the mixture to a cleaned saucepan and cook over medium heat, whisking continuously, until the custard boils and thickens (about 3-4 mins). Remove from the heat, then stir through the butter. Place in a container and cover the surface with plastic wrap to avoid a skin forming on top. Refrigerate until ready to use.
- Cut the cheeks from the mango and slice thinly. Assemble the shortcake just before serving. Spread the custard over the shortcake. Arrange the mango slices as though they are rose petals, starting in the centre and working outwards.
Not suitable to freeze or microwave.