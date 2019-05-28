Is This Margarine Healthy For You?

WINNER Naturel Soft Margarine // CATEGORY Best Margarine

Healthy breakfast companion

Packed with wholesome nutrients to kickstart your morning, the delicious and nutritious Naturel Soft Margarine goes great with your favourite toast! Produced from canola and sunflower oils, Naturel Soft Margarine is rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, which cannot be produced by the human body. These nutrients are essential for brain development, blood pressure regulation and improving the function of your immune system. It also has monounsaturated fats that will aid in reducing bad cholesterol. Start with having good nutrients in the morning, so power up your family by adding Naturel Soft Margarine to your lovingly-prepared breakfast.

Suitable spreads for your family

You can choose from a wide range of Naturel Margarines to suit your nutritional needs.

*As compared to Naturel Soft Margarine