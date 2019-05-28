Navigation

Is This Margarine Healthy For You?

Start the day right with Naturel Soft Margarine, which is high in good fats and cholesterol-free!
Dapur With Love
Her Inspirasi
May 28, 2019
By Amanda Soh

WINNER Naturel Soft Margarine // CATEGORY Best Margarine

Healthy breakfast companion

Packed with wholesome nutrients to kickstart your morning, the delicious and nutritious Naturel Soft Margarine goes great with your favourite toast! Produced from canola and sunflower oils, Naturel Soft Margarine is rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, which cannot be produced by the human body. These nutrients are essential for brain development, blood pressure regulation and improving the function of your immune system. It also has monounsaturated fats that will aid in reducing bad cholesterol. Start with having good nutrients in the morning, so power up your family by adding Naturel Soft Margarine to your lovingly-prepared breakfast.

 

Suitable spreads for your family

You can choose from a wide range of Naturel Margarines to suit your nutritional needs.

 

Naturel 2013 MG Lite-L (secondary)

NATUREL LITE contains 32 per cent less fat.*

Naturel 2013 MG Reduced Salt-L (secondary)

NATUREL REDUCED SALT MARGARINE contains 43 per cent less salt.*

Naturel DHA Spread (Face Left) 1_FA (secondary)

NATUREL FORTE DHA SPREAD is specially formulated with plant-based DHA.

Naturel Olive Spread (secondary)

NATUREL OLIVE SPREAD is formulated with extra virgin olive oil and has 30 per cent less fat.*

*As compared to Naturel Soft Margarine

