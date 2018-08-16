Curry Laksa Scored #2 In The Lonely Planet Eatlist

One of the many benefits of being in a culturally diverse country is that you get to enjoy a plethora of different cuisines. Banana leaf rice, chapati, nasi lemak, chee cheong fun, you name it! Malaysians have long enjoyed all these dishes and more, so it was only a matter of time that the rest of the world come to know about it too.

And what better way to be able to do so than by having one of Malaysian favourite dishes making it to #2 on the Lonely Planet Ultimate Eatlist?

The Ultimate Eatlist is “a ranked list of the top 500 foodie experiences from all over the world.”

The evaluation process

But how does one come up with the list you may ask? Well, this is where the foodie experts come in, in the form of writers, bloggers and staffs of the Lonely Planet themselves. Their task was to “vote for the tastiest and authentic gastronomic experiences they’ve encountered on their extensive travels.”

And when that is done, the list was taken to Lonely Planet’s very own food expert editors together with the help of chef Adam Liaw and food blogger Leyla Kazim to churn out the final list. According to Editorial Director Tom Hall, he emphasises that “this is not a list of the 500 best restaurants or chefs, or dishes. This is about the overall experience of eating a particular dish in a specific location.”

Ten other Malaysian favourites

The other ten Malaysian favourites that made it on the list were:

#60 Ikan bakar

#123 Penang assam laksa

#268 Beef rendang

#299 Wantan mee

#352 Kaya toast

#404 Penang roti canai

#432 Char kway teow

#445 Durian

#464 Hokkien mee

#468 Bak kut teh

We couldn’t be prouder that these dishes has made its mark on the culinary food map, what a day to be a Malaysian! #MalaysiaBoleh

For those interested to get a deeper insight on the list, you can get a copy of the Lonely Planet Ultimate Eatlist book at MPH bookstores for RM129.90.

Read the original article here.