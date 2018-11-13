Curried Pumpkin & Red Lentil Soup
PREP 15 Mins COOK 45 Mins SERVES 6
2 tsps vegetable or sunflower oil
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1/3 cup korma curry paste
1kg pumpkin, chopped
3 carrots, chopped
500g floury potatoes (such as coliban), chopped
2 large vegetable stock cubes
1.75 litres (7 cups) boiling water
270ml can litre coconut cream
½ cup dried red lentils
1/3 cup coarsely chopped coriander
3 naan breads, cut in half, heated, to serve
- Heat oil in a large heavy-based saucepan over moderate heat. Cook and stir onion for 2 mins or until soft. Add garlic and curry paste, cook and stir for 30 secs or until fragrant. Add pumpkin, carrot and potato; cook and stir for 2 mins or until well combined. Add crumbled stock cubes and boiling water. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, for 30 mins or until pumpkin is tender. Remove from heat.
- Using a stick blender, puree soup until smooth. Bring to the boil over moderate heat. Add coconut cream and lentils. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 8 mins or until lentils are tender. Season.
- Top soup with coriander and pepper. Serve with bread.