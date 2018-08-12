Navigation

5 Reasons Why You Need To Visit ATLAS at Shoppes KL

Time to tickle your taste buds with gourmet ingredients!
Dapur With Love
Her World
August 12, 2018
By Amanda Soh
1 of 6

You’ll find Atlas Gourmet at Shoppes as you walk into Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur (located next to KLCC and opposite Avenue K) and when you head down the escalator. It offers a variety of global flavours at the gourmet market, and decadent dishes at the bistro and pizzeria. A must-visit to bring your taste buds on a world tour!

Atlas Gourmet Market Wine and Cheese Area

You’ll spot Atlas Gourmet right away with their lush, warm and inviting interior. A cosy spot for a nice evening out with loved ones, family or even friends. Here are five things that stood out to us!

1 of 6

More Related Stories
5 Reasons Why You Need To Visit ATLAS at Shoppes KL
Her Inspirasi
Get On The Beauty Trail
Her World, together with JELITA and The Malaysian Women’s Weekly, wants to take you on a day out with the...