A Must-Try Malaysian High Tea Set For Two!

As of 21st June, DOME Café has brought back the tradition of high tea with the usual English tea set and for a local twist, the Malaysian high tea set — both for two. Perfect for any occasion with the ladies, family or group of friends. And, it’s available all day long!

The local high tea set

If you want a little spice during tea time, go for the Malaysian High Tea set as it has samosas — giving you a little kick in the taste department. Other savoury bites are sausage rolls, vegetarian bruschetta and egg mayo sandwiches.

For the sweets, you’ll get carrot cake and brownies. The strawberries go well with the brownies, adding a tart note to the chocolate’s intensity.

All pastries are freshly baked by Dome’s chefs, with the finest ingredients.

Oh! So English set

The English High Tea set comes with some finger sandwiches, vegetarian bruschetta, their famous scones with jam and cream, butter cookies, brownies, carrot cake, and some strawberries. The brownies are just heavenly and the scones were warm, full of flavour and went well with the jam and cream. Pair it with some tea and you have a quintessential English experience!

Both sets come with a choice of either long black coffee or English breakfast tea.

Each DOME High Tea set (for two) is RM59+. Head over to these DOME outlets to get your tea-time fix: