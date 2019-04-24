HW Eats Out: Anne Elizabeth @ Cheras

Anne Elizabeth probably needs no introduction to those in the Cheras area. But it is somewhat of a hidden gem if you’re less familiar with the hustle and bustle of Taman Segar. This casual-dining restaurant is, in short, a paradise for meat lovers (non-halal).

What makes Anne Elizabeth worth the trip is its prices (value for money!), freshness, and being able to see what’s available for the day at the deli-style display. As its owners proudly say: “You choose, you pair, we cook, we serve.”

Friendly, Hands-On Service

Helmed by a husband-and-wife team, Jacob mans Anne Elizabeth’s kitchen while Sandra commands the front of the house. She, and their knowledgeable staff, are attentive in recommending meats that cater to palate and, if necessary, age group (for eg: whether a certain cut of meat is chewier, or can be cooked well done).

Pork (local and imported), beef, lamb, and sausages — made for them by Jacob’s friend — form the bulk of the meaty offerings. But there are some chicken, salmon, and vegetarian options too.

The meats are served as is, without any pre-set side dishes. Not only does this keep prices low, it gives you the option of adding on what you want to eat from a list of seasonal salads, soups, and little bites.

The cooking style veers towards lightly seasoned, to bring out the taste of their fresh and premium meats. If you prefer stronger flavours, sauces are served on the side. Anne Elizabeth’s two house sauces are caramelised roasted and pepper cream. Some meats are also plated up with a dollop of gourmet mustard.

Be sure to make a reservation (03-91300319) so you won’t have to wait for a table.

Address: No. 1, Jalan Manis 4, Taman Segar, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

These are our favourite dishes: