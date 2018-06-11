Her World Eats Out: The Lobster Roll at Nice Catch

One of the newer kids on the block, Nice Catch has taken over the spot where Manhattan Fish Market was at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Keep your eyes peeled for this gem as it dishes out fresh seafood at prices that won’t break the bank. On top of pasta and seafood platters, they’ve also quite recently launched The Lobster Roll.

Satisfyingly decadent

An exorbitant price tag usually comes with lobsters, but rest assured it’s a reasonable RM65.09 for a full roll (100g of lobster flesh) and RM46.23 for a half roll (50g of lobster flesh). If you order the first, be prepared for a soft, fluffy brioche that’s stuffed to the brim with chunky slivers of lobster flesh. Fun fact: Nice Catch gets their fresh shipment of lobsters twice a week!

The huge side of greens and thinly sliced potato chips is drizzled with truffle oil — one whiff will beckon you to dig in. Trust us, you won’t be able to stop nibbling on these long after you’ve polished off that roll. What sets this dish apart from the offerings of other establishments is that it comes with a two-layer dipping sauce: dragon fruit tartare and wasabi mayo. Whether you choose to dress up your salad, douse your roll (we highly recommend this option!), or dip your chips in it — you’ll be adding a sweet and spicy kick to the components on your plate.

Heads up!

Intrigued? Nice Catch is currently having a promotion: two full lobster rolls for RM102.83 and two half lobster rolls for RM65.09.

*For a limited time only and while stocks last