HER WORLD EATS OUT: KNOWHERE BANGSAR

Experience an out-of-this-world night out at Knowhere Eatery & Bar, Bangsar. You’ll be drawn to look up at the dazzling fairy lights streamed across the room, while rocking out to some classic oldies playing in the background. Eat and drink to your heart’s content as Knowhere is huge on sustainability. As I look around the bar, I noticed that they use either bamboo or stainless steel straws for their drinks. ‘From spoils to soil’ is their tagline, whereby the ingredients used for their infused cocktails will be sent to Kebun-Kebun Bangsar for composting.