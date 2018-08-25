Her World Eats: dahmakan

dahmakan takes the hassle out of eating wholesome and balanced meals, with a fuss-free website that’s easy to understand. If you’ve ordered from the site before, press the right arrow to skip to our review of three dahmakan dishes.

Easy navigation

You pick your meals by first choosing the day you want it to be delivered to you, followed by whether you’re ordering for lunch or dinner. New, vegetarian and ‘rockchop’ (local) dishes are also clearly marked.

What also sets dahmakan apart is the amount of information they provide. On the description page for each meal, they list out every ingredient, so no worries if you have food allergies. And, to add a personal touch, you can read a short bio of the chef who came up with the dish.

Ready to order

Once you’ve decided on what to eat, let the team know when to deliver your meal to you. Both the lunch and dinner service have a few time slots, in 1-hour intervals, that you can pick from. And, if you’re ordering to share or wish to indulge a little, simply add on a side, dessert and/or drink by clicking the ‘+’ button.

As for payment, you can pay online in advance or opt for ‘cash on delivery’. Once done, you’ll receive a confirmation of your order. Closer to your selected time, you’ll get a notification to let you know your meal is on its way, so you know to look out for it. Very convenient and responsive! Plus, all my meals arrived still warm! 🙂

Click on the right arrow for a review of three dahmakan dishes!