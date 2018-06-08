Navigation

Go Here for Amazingly Fluffy Baked Treats

Baked fresh everyday and scrumptious right down to the last bite.
Dapur With Love
Her World
June 8, 2018
By Adelina Tan
Bread and I have a tenuous relationship. I can’t profess to being a fan, not really. But I do love a loaf or bun that’s light, soft and delicious.

And so, my initial hesitation when presented with a bun from Barcook quickly turned to “this is gooood” enthusiasm. It was the signature salted egg yolk bun, with the oozy custard filling providing a pleasing contrast in texture. The best part: it was neither too sweet nor briny.

I could tell immediately that the bun was fresh. Then again, it was morning. Would I find it just as fluffy at night, near closing time? I walked into the bakery at The Gardens to find out, and picked from what was left on the (mostly empty) shelves. The buns tasted just as good as I remembered them to be.

As it turns out, there is a reason you won’t be presented with many choices late in the day.

Freshness

The ‘Bar’ in Barcook is in reference to the bar counter at sushi places, where morsels of food are served up fresh from the chef to customers. Swap sushi for fresh-out-of-the-oven bread and cakes — and that’s Barcook.

The bakery begins prep work as early as 5am, and bakes in many batches throughout the day. This is because they do not sell leftovers from the day before, to ensure freshness.

barcook_bakery___car_Mapvk

Carrot cake

barcook_bakery___ger_cGF28

German muesli loaf

barcook_bestseller_b_yjqd2

Pumpkin walnut bun

barcook_bestseller_l_l5Jbr

Walnut cheese loaf

barcook_signature_bu_IMB06

Raisin cream cheese bun

