Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Pasta

A healthier alternative to Carbonara sans the cream!
Recipe and photo by: Bauersyndication.com.au
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
October 3, 2018
By Saidah
Photo by: Bauersyndication.com.au

Photo by: Bauersyndication.com.au

PREP AND COOK 30 Mins SERVES 4

500g pasta shells
¼ cup (35g) plain flour
½ tsp sea salt flakes, crushed
¼ tsp ground white pepper
2 tsps smoked paprika
½ tsp dried oregano leaves
600g chicken thigh fillets, cut into thin strips
2 tbsps extra virgin olive oil
375g cup mushrooms, sliced thinly
3 cloves garlic, chopped
¼ cup (70g) tomato paste
½ cup (125ml) chicken stock
2 tbsps Worcestershire sauce or light soy sauce
250g sour cream or Greek yoghurt
4 green onions (green shallots), sliced finely
½ bunch flat-leaf parsley, chopped coarsely

Method:

  1. In a large pan of rapidly boiling salted water, cook pasta shells according to directions on the packet. Drain, reserving about ½ cup of the cooking water.
  2. Combine the flour, salt, pepper, paprika and oregano in a medium bowl. Toss the chicken strips in the flour mixture.
  3. Heat one tbsp of oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the chicken strips to the pan (reserving 1 tbsp flour mixture) and cook until golden on all sides. Remove from the pan to a plate. Add the remaining oil in the pan and sauté the mushrooms for about 5 mins. They will become very soft and release a lot of liquid, then the liquid will evaporate and they will become golden brown. Make sure you allow the time for them to get to this stage for best flavour.
  4. Add the chicken back to the pan along with the garlic and reserved flour mixture; stir to combine. Add the tomato paste and stir for one minute; add the stock and Worcestershire sauce, and then add the sour cream and reserved cooking water. Remove from the heat.
  5. Add pasta shells to the pan and stir to combine. Top with the chopped shallots and parsley to serve.
    Not suitable to freeze or microwave.

