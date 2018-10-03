Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Pasta

PREP AND COOK 30 Mins SERVES 4
500g pasta shells
¼ cup (35g) plain flour
½ tsp sea salt flakes, crushed
¼ tsp ground white pepper
2 tsps smoked paprika
½ tsp dried oregano leaves
600g chicken thigh fillets, cut into thin strips
2 tbsps extra virgin olive oil
375g cup mushrooms, sliced thinly
3 cloves garlic, chopped
¼ cup (70g) tomato paste
½ cup (125ml) chicken stock
2 tbsps Worcestershire sauce or light soy sauce
250g sour cream or Greek yoghurt
4 green onions (green shallots), sliced finely
½ bunch flat-leaf parsley, chopped coarsely
Method:
- In a large pan of rapidly boiling salted water, cook pasta shells according to directions on the packet. Drain, reserving about ½ cup of the cooking water.
- Combine the flour, salt, pepper, paprika and oregano in a medium bowl. Toss the chicken strips in the flour mixture.
- Heat one tbsp of oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the chicken strips to the pan (reserving 1 tbsp flour mixture) and cook until golden on all sides. Remove from the pan to a plate. Add the remaining oil in the pan and sauté the mushrooms for about 5 mins. They will become very soft and release a lot of liquid, then the liquid will evaporate and they will become golden brown. Make sure you allow the time for them to get to this stage for best flavour.
- Add the chicken back to the pan along with the garlic and reserved flour mixture; stir to combine. Add the tomato paste and stir for one minute; add the stock and Worcestershire sauce, and then add the sour cream and reserved cooking water. Remove from the heat.
- Add pasta shells to the pan and stir to combine. Top with the chopped shallots and parsley to serve.
Not suitable to freeze or microwave.