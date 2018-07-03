Navigation

Cold Soba Salad

For days when only a bowl of noodles would do, this is the perfect fix
Recipe from: Bauersyndication.com.au
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
July 3, 2018
By Saidah
Picture by: Rob Shaw/Bauersyndication.com.au

PREP 20 Mins COOK 5 Mins SERVES 4

270g packet soba noodles
1 red capsicum, seeded, finely sliced
3/4 cup fresh snow peas, sliced
1 avocado, chopped
1 carrot, shredded
4 green onions, finely sliced
Crushed chilli flakes, sesame seeds, to serve

DRESSING
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup vegetable oil
2 tbsps rice vinegar
2cm ginger, peeled, grated
1 garlic clove, crushed

  1. In a large saucepan of boiling water, cook noodles according to packet instructions.
  2. DRESSING: In a small jug, whisk all ingredients together.
  3. Rinse noodles under cold water and drain well. Transfer to a large bowl with dressing and all remaining ingredients. Toss noodles well to combine.
  4. Pack into airtight containers. Sprinkle with chilli and sesame seeds. Keep chilled until ready to serve.

