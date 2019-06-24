You Should Clean These 7 Things In Your Kitchen Every Day

Our busy lives can make it hard for us to stick to a cleaning routine, our time is finite after all… but cleaning these seven kitchen items daily is vital, and forgetting to do so can have serious health ramifications.

1. Dirty Dishes

Associate Professor Barbara Mullan from Curtin University’s school of psychology told ABC: “Bacteria will stay alive on surfaces, even clean surfaces, for up to four days. So on dishes that have contamination like food particles, bacteria can stay alive for a very long time.”

The only solution? “Try to keep on top of the dishes,” she said.