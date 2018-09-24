Navigation

Classic Roti Jala Recipe

A crowd-puller during parties, roti jala holds curries well when dipped. Here's how you can handmade this net-like pancake.
This recipe first appeared in the November 2016 issue. Text by Liyana Zamzuri Photo Credit: Shutterstock
Dapur With Love
Her World
September 24, 2018
By Amanda Soh

Roti Jala, a simple yet satisfying meal that you can now make too! Also, no roti jala is complete without chicken curry,
or serve it with prawn sambal for a change.

Did you know?

Roti kirai is another name for it, with ‘kirai‘ referring to the circular hand motion when pouring
the batter.

Ingredients:

  • 300g plain flour
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 3 large eggs, beaten
  • 300ml semi-skimmed milk,
    mixed with 300ml water
  • Vegetable oil, for frying

Method:

  1. Heat oven to 140C/120C fan/gas 1.
  2. Mix flour, 1 teaspoon of salt, and turmeric together in a large bowl. Make a well in the middle.
  3. Add eggs to the well, plus a good splash of the milk and water mixture. Whisk until smooth and thick.
  4. Gradually whisk in the rest of the milk and water mixture to make a thin batter. Transfer batter, using a funnel, to a squeeze bottle.
  5. Heat 1 teaspoon of oil in a non-stick  frying pan. Squeeze bottle over the pan and quickly scribble a criss-cross pattern.
  6. When pancake sets (after about 30 seconds), flip it and briefly cook the other side.
  7. Repeat with remaining batter, adding  more oil as needed.
  8. Layer pancakes between sheets of  baking parchment. Keep warm in oven until ready to serve.

 

TIP:

You can use a roti jala mould instead of a squeeze bottle. It’s a cup-shaped funnel with multiple small openings.

 

More Related Stories