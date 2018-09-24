Classic Roti Jala Recipe

Roti Jala, a simple yet satisfying meal that you can now make too! Also, no roti jala is complete without chicken curry,

or serve it with prawn sambal for a change.

Did you know?

Roti kirai is another name for it, with ‘kirai‘ referring to the circular hand motion when pouring

the batter.

Ingredients:

300g plain flour

1 tsp turmeric

3 large eggs, beaten

300ml semi-skimmed milk,

mixed with 300ml water

mixed with 300ml water Vegetable oil, for frying

Method:

Heat oven to 140C/120C fan/gas 1. Mix flour, 1 teaspoon of salt, and turmeric together in a large bowl. Make a well in the middle. Add eggs to the well, plus a good splash of the milk and water mixture. Whisk until smooth and thick. Gradually whisk in the rest of the milk and water mixture to make a thin batter. Transfer batter, using a funnel, to a squeeze bottle. Heat 1 teaspoon of oil in a non-stick frying pan. Squeeze bottle over the pan and quickly scribble a criss-cross pattern. When pancake sets (after about 30 seconds), flip it and briefly cook the other side. Repeat with remaining batter, adding more oil as needed. Layer pancakes between sheets of baking parchment. Keep warm in oven until ready to serve.

TIP:

You can use a roti jala mould instead of a squeeze bottle. It’s a cup-shaped funnel with multiple small openings.