Classic Roti Jala Recipe

Roti Jala, a simple yet satisfying meal that you can now make too! Also, no roti jala is complete without chicken curry,
or serve it with prawn sambal for a change.
Did you know?
Roti kirai is another name for it, with ‘kirai‘ referring to the circular hand motion when pouring
the batter.
Ingredients:
- 300g plain flour
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 3 large eggs, beaten
- 300ml semi-skimmed milk,
mixed with 300ml water
- Vegetable oil, for frying
Method:
- Heat oven to 140C/120C fan/gas 1.
- Mix flour, 1 teaspoon of salt, and turmeric together in a large bowl. Make a well in the middle.
- Add eggs to the well, plus a good splash of the milk and water mixture. Whisk until smooth and thick.
- Gradually whisk in the rest of the milk and water mixture to make a thin batter. Transfer batter, using a funnel, to a squeeze bottle.
- Heat 1 teaspoon of oil in a non-stick frying pan. Squeeze bottle over the pan and quickly scribble a criss-cross pattern.
- When pancake sets (after about 30 seconds), flip it and briefly cook the other side.
- Repeat with remaining batter, adding more oil as needed.
- Layer pancakes between sheets of baking parchment. Keep warm in oven until ready to serve.
TIP:
You can use a roti jala mould instead of a squeeze bottle. It’s a cup-shaped funnel with multiple small openings.