Classic Lemon Soufflé Recipe

When life gives you lemons, you make decadent lemon desserts for the indulgence of you and your loved ones! This recipe will make the weekend as sweet as it can get.
Preparation and Cooking time: 45 minutes
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
• 2 tbsp unsalted butter, plus more (at room temperature) for soufflé cups
• ½ cup granulated sugar, plus more for soufflé cups
• 8 large egg yolks, room temperature
• 10 large egg whites, room temperature
• 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
• ¼ cup plus 2 tbsp
fresh lemon juice
(from 2 lemons)
• 2 tbsp finely grated lemon zest
• 1 cup whole milk
• Powdered sugar, to garnish
Method:
- Preheat oven to 190°C.
- Butter six 340-gram soufflé cups and dust with granulated sugar.
- In a small saucepan, bring milk to a boil. While waiting, whisk together the yolks, zest, flour and 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar.
- Slowly pour milk into yolk mixture, whisking constantly to prevent yolks from cooking.
- Return mixture to pan over low heat. Keep stirring for 1 to 2 minutes until thick like pudding. Strain through a sieve, and whisk in butter and lemon juice.
- In a separate bowl, beat egg whites until foamy. Gradually add remaining granulated sugar and beat until stiff peaks form.
- Stir a third of the egg-white mixture into the yolk mixture. Fold in the remaining whites gently using a rubber spatula. Don’t overmix.
- Fill each soufflé cup to the top of rim. Bake for about 16 minutes until soufflés rise. The centres should be slightly wobbly when shaken.
- Dust with powdered sugar and serve immediately before soufflés lose their height.
TIP: When filling the soufflés cups, runs your finger around the runs and wipe the edges to help the soufflés rise properly.