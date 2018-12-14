Chocolate Orange Crown Recipe

If you’re looking to impress your guests at a Christmas party, whip up an indulgence they won’t forget! Try this chocolate orange crown cake recipe that will definitely leave them wanting more!
Ingredients:
For the cake:
- 3 fresh eggs
- 200g caster sugar
- 190g all-purpose flour
- 10g baking powder
- 5g baking soda
- 120g cocoa powder
- 100ml fresh milk
- 300g melted butter
- 70g orange marmalade
For the chocolate glaze
- 250g milk chocolate
- 50g Rice Krispies
Method:
For the cake:
- Line a 20cm round cake mould or cake ring with parchment paper.
- Preheat your oven to 180°C.
- In a bowl, combine flour with baking powder, baking soda and cocoa powder.
- In another bowl, whisk eggs with sugar until the sugar dissolves.
- Add in flour mixture and beat well for about 10 minutes.
- Slowly add fresh milk and melted butter. Mix until a smooth batter consistency.
- Pour mixture into the cake mould or cake ring, then bake in an oven for about 20 to 25 minutes.
- Once done, leave the cake to cool outside, then refrigerate it for 1 hour (it will be easier to cut).
For the chocolate glaze:
- Cut chocolate into smaller pieces and melt it in a ‘bain marie’ double boiler, together with the butter, making sure the chocolate never comes into contact with the water.
- Once melted, gently combine chocolate with Rice Krispies.
To assemble
Tip: You can wrap the middle part of the cake (without glazing it) in plastic film, and refrigerate it to use in the deconstructed black forest recipe.