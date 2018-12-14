Navigation

Chocolate Orange Crown Recipe

Satisfy your chocolate cravings with this moist chocolate orange cake recipe and also learn how to decorate it like a pro ;)
Recipe by Chef Zaza of Grand Millenium Hotel. Text and coordination: Eena Houzyama; Photography: Robin Yong; Art Direction: Ero Wee
December 14, 2018
By Amanda Soh

If you’re looking to impress your guests at a Christmas party, whip up an indulgence they won’t forget! Try this chocolate orange crown cake recipe that will definitely leave them wanting more!

Ingredients:

For the cake:

  • 3 fresh eggs
  • 200g caster sugar
  • 190g all-purpose flour
  • 10g baking powder
  • 5g baking soda
  • 120g cocoa powder
  • 100ml fresh milk
  • 300g melted butter
  • 70g orange marmalade

For the chocolate glaze

  • 250g milk chocolate
  • 50g Rice Krispies

Method:

For the cake:

  1. Line a 20cm round cake mould or cake ring with parchment paper.
  2. Preheat your oven to 180°C.
  3. In a bowl, combine flour with baking powder, baking soda and cocoa powder.
  4. In another bowl, whisk eggs with sugar until the sugar dissolves.
  5. Add in flour mixture and beat well for about 10 minutes.
  6. Slowly add fresh milk and melted butter. Mix until a smooth batter consistency.
  7. Pour mixture into the cake mould or cake ring, then bake in an oven for about 20 to 25 minutes.
  8. Once done, leave the cake to cool outside, then refrigerate it for 1 hour (it will be easier to cut).

For the chocolate glaze:

  1. Cut chocolate into smaller pieces and melt it in a ‘bain marie’ double boiler, together with the butter, making sure the chocolate never comes into contact with the water.
  2. Once melted, gently combine chocolate with Rice Krispies.

To assemble

IMG_3037

Cut the chocolate cake into 3 layers.

IMG_3043

Spread orange marmalade evenly over 2 of the layers, then place the layers back together to re-construct the cake.

IMG_3066

Using a cutter or a small round tool, cut out the middle part of the cake to create a crown, then keep both cakes in the fridge for 30 to 40 minutes.

IMG_3073

When both cakes are cold, pour the melted chocolate glaze all over to fully cover them. Leave to set.

IMG_3086

Decorate as you wish before serving.

Tip: You can wrap the middle part of the cake (without glazing it) in plastic film, and refrigerate it to use in the deconstructed black forest recipe.

