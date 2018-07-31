Navigation

Chicken Teriyaki Noodle Bowls

Upgrade your leftover chicken into a delicious bowl of chicken noodles!
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
July 31, 2018
By Saidah
Rob Shaw/Bauersyndication.com.au

Rob Shaw/Bauersyndication.com.au

PREP 15 Mins COOK 25 Mins SERVES 4

1 cup frozen edamame in pods
270g soba noodles
200g green beans, finely sliced
2 tsps sesame oil
500g chicken thigh fillets
3/4 cup teriyaki marinade
2 tbsps peanut oil
1/2 cup panko crumbs
2 tbsps black and white sesame seeds
Japanese mayonnaise, to serve

GINGER PICKLED VEGETABLES

1 carrot, peeled into ribbons
4 red radishes, thinly sliced
2 tbsps pickled pink ginger, plus 2 tbsps pickling liquid

Method:

  1. Bring a saucepan of water to boil. Blanch edamame 1 min. Remove from water with slotted spoon. Using some water, cook noodles following packet instructions, adding green beans in final minute. Drain. Peel edamame.
  2. Wipe pan dry, add sesame oil. Return noodle mixture to pan, tossing well. Cover to keep warm.
  3. Meanwhile in a bowl, coat chicken in half marinade. In a frying pan, heat half peanut oil on high. Cook chicken 6 to 7 mins, turning, until cooked through. Add remaining marinade to pan and simmer.
  4. GINGER PICKLED VEGGIES In a small bowl, combine all ingredients. Mix well and set aside 5 mins.
  5. In a frying pan, heat remaining peanut oil on high. Toast crumbs and seeds 1 to 2 mins, stirring, until golden.
  6. Divide noodles between four bowls. Top with sliced chicken, pickled vegetables, green beans and peeled edamame. Sprinkle with toasted crumb mixture and a dollop of mayonnaise.

More Related Stories