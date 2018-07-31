Chicken Teriyaki Noodle Bowls

PREP 15 Mins COOK 25 Mins SERVES 4
1 cup frozen edamame in pods
270g soba noodles
200g green beans, finely sliced
2 tsps sesame oil
500g chicken thigh fillets
3/4 cup teriyaki marinade
2 tbsps peanut oil
1/2 cup panko crumbs
2 tbsps black and white sesame seeds
Japanese mayonnaise, to serve
GINGER PICKLED VEGETABLES
1 carrot, peeled into ribbons
4 red radishes, thinly sliced
2 tbsps pickled pink ginger, plus 2 tbsps pickling liquid
Method:
- Bring a saucepan of water to boil. Blanch edamame 1 min. Remove from water with slotted spoon. Using some water, cook noodles following packet instructions, adding green beans in final minute. Drain. Peel edamame.
- Wipe pan dry, add sesame oil. Return noodle mixture to pan, tossing well. Cover to keep warm.
- Meanwhile in a bowl, coat chicken in half marinade. In a frying pan, heat half peanut oil on high. Cook chicken 6 to 7 mins, turning, until cooked through. Add remaining marinade to pan and simmer.
- GINGER PICKLED VEGGIES In a small bowl, combine all ingredients. Mix well and set aside 5 mins.
- In a frying pan, heat remaining peanut oil on high. Toast crumbs and seeds 1 to 2 mins, stirring, until golden.
- Divide noodles between four bowls. Top with sliced chicken, pickled vegetables, green beans and peeled edamame. Sprinkle with toasted crumb mixture and a dollop of mayonnaise.