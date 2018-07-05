Chicken & Lemongrass Rolls

PREP 20 Mins COOK 8 Mins MAKES 18
2 tsps vegetable oil
500g chicken mince
2 stalks lemongrass, trimmed, chopped
2 green onions, finely chopped
1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, finely chopped
2 tbsps sweet chilli sauce, plus extra to serve
1 tbsp fish sauce
1 lime, finely grated zest, juice
1 garlic clove, crushed
18 sheets round rice paper
3 cups shredded iceberg lettuce
- In a large, non-stick wok or frying pan, heat oil on high. Stir-fry chicken with lemongrass, 5 to 7 mins, breaking up lumps, until mince is browned and cooked through.
- Transfer to a large bowl. Cool. Add onion, mint, sauces, zest, juice and garlic. Mix well.
- Half fill a shallow dish with warm water. Dip one paper at a time in water, squeeze out excess liquid and lay flat on clean bench. Top with lettuce and filling mixture. Fold over sides and roll up to enclose.
- Repeat with remaining rice paper and filling. Pack in plastic takeaway containers. Serve with sweet chilli sauce.