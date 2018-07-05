Navigation

Chicken & Lemongrass Rolls

These rice rolls make the perfect lunch or even a midday snack!
Recipe by Bauersyndication.com.au
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
July 5, 2018
By Saidah
Picture from: Bauersyndication.com.au

PREP 20 Mins COOK  8 Mins MAKES 18

2 tsps vegetable oil
500g chicken mince
2 stalks lemongrass, trimmed, chopped
2 green onions, finely chopped
1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, finely chopped
2 tbsps sweet chilli sauce, plus extra to serve
1 tbsp fish sauce
1 lime, finely grated zest, juice
1 garlic clove, crushed
18 sheets round rice paper
3 cups shredded iceberg lettuce

  1. In a large, non-stick wok or frying pan, heat oil on high. Stir-fry chicken with lemongrass, 5 to 7 mins, breaking up lumps, until mince is browned and cooked through.
  2. Transfer to a large bowl. Cool. Add onion, mint, sauces, zest, juice and garlic. Mix well.
  3. Half fill a shallow dish with warm water. Dip one paper at a time in water, squeeze out excess liquid and lay flat on clean bench. Top with lettuce and filling mixture. Fold over sides and roll up to enclose.
  4. Repeat with remaining rice paper and filling. Pack in plastic takeaway containers. Serve with sweet chilli sauce.

