Chicken Biryani Recipe

July 29, 2019
CHICKEN BIRYANI

Prep and cooking time: 50 minutes

Serves: 4

 INGREDIENTS

For the rice:

  • 1 chicken, cut into small pieces
  • 1 onion, sliced thinly
  • 1½ tbsp ginger paste
  • 1½ tbsp garlic paste
  • 1 tbsp chilli powder
  • 1 tbsp turmeric
  • Mint leaves
  • Coriander, chopped
  • Lemon juice
  • 1½ tsp garam masala
  • Salt, to taste

Spices:

  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 clove
  • 4 whole black peppercorns
  • 2 cardamom seeds
  • 2 star anise
  • 2 black cardamom
  • ½ tsp nutmeg powder
  • ½ tsp shahi jeera (caraway)

METHOD

  1. Heat oil in a big wok or a handi. Lightly cook all spices. Add in onion and ginger garlic paste, and fry till golden.
  2. Marinade chicken with red chilli powder, turmeric, mint leaves, half of the chopped coriander, lemon juice, garam masala, yogurt, and salt. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
  3. Sauté chicken for 3 minutes.
  4. Place rice and chicken in a pot. Add 2 teaspoons of salt and 3 cups of water.
  5. Once cooked, gently fluff the rice and mix it evenly with the chicken at the bottom of the pot.
  6. Garnish with caramelised onion, saffron and coriander.
  7. Serve with raita (onion and tomatoes mixed in yogurt)

