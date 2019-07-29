Chicken Biryani Recipe

CHICKEN BIRYANI
Prep and cooking time: 50 minutes
Serves: 4
INGREDIENTS
For the rice:
- 1 chicken, cut into small pieces
- 1 onion, sliced thinly
- 1½ tbsp ginger paste
- 1½ tbsp garlic paste
- 1 tbsp chilli powder
- 1 tbsp turmeric
- Mint leaves
- Coriander, chopped
- Lemon juice
- 1½ tsp garam masala
- Salt, to taste
Spices:
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 clove
- 4 whole black peppercorns
- 2 cardamom seeds
- 2 star anise
- 2 black cardamom
- ½ tsp nutmeg powder
- ½ tsp shahi jeera (caraway)
METHOD
- Heat oil in a big wok or a handi. Lightly cook all spices. Add in onion and ginger garlic paste, and fry till golden.
- Marinade chicken with red chilli powder, turmeric, mint leaves, half of the chopped coriander, lemon juice, garam masala, yogurt, and salt. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
- Sauté chicken for 3 minutes.
- Place rice and chicken in a pot. Add 2 teaspoons of salt and 3 cups of water.
- Once cooked, gently fluff the rice and mix it evenly with the chicken at the bottom of the pot.
- Garnish with caramelised onion, saffron and coriander.
- Serve with raita (onion and tomatoes mixed in yogurt)
This recipe first appeared in Jelita March 2018