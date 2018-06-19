Check Out These Versatile Ways To Enjoy An Avocado – You’ll Be Surprised!

Avocados have proven to not only be healthful but also amazingly versatile. Check out our tips on different ways to enjoy avocados below:

1. In your smoothie

If you love your smoothie or milkshake thick and creamy, add in half an avocado and let it blitz to perfection. The best part about avocado is that they have a very neutral flavour so it would not affect the taste of your drink

2. On toasts

As simple as that! Use avocado instead of butter and enjoy your breakfast knowing that you’re getting a good amount of monounsaturated fats in your body.

3. In your brownies

Swap butter with avocados to make your brownies for a healthier but still deliciously fudgy brownies.

4. As a spaghetti sauce

In a processor, add avocados, lemon juice, garlic, salt, pepper and any additional herbs or spices you like and blend till thoroughly mixed. Mix it on a pan with the cooked pasta and add some grated Parmesan cheese.

5. As a substitute for mayonnaise

Dishes that use mayonnaise as a binder ingredient such as in egg salads or sandwiches can easily be replaced with avocados. It’s perfect for those who seek a healthier option or just don’t fancy mayonnaise.

6. As ice-cream

Simply combine avocado, lime or lemon juice, milk, cream, and a pinch of salt in a blender or processor. Blend until smooth and fully incorporated. Freeze in your ice cream maker until it’s ready to serve.

7. Creamy salad dressing

We all know that store-bought dressings can pack a ton of sugar and unnecessary additional ingredients which is why making your own is a much better alternative.

If you love your dressing creamy, throw in an avocado in a blender of water, cilantro, lime, garlic, cayenne pepper, Greek yoghurt and salt.