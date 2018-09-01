Celebrate Independence Day with Regional Flavours

SELANGOR

Steamed Chicken Wings

PREP 10 Mins STEAMING 12 Mins

6 pairs chicken wings, cut at the joints

1/2 tbsp cooking oil

2 dried Chinese mushrooms, soaked to soften, stems discarded and sliced

2 red chillies, seeded and sliced

1 sprig coriander leaves (cilantro), chopped

1 stalk spring onion, chopped

SEASONING

1 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp oyster sauce

2 tsps cornflour

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp dark soy sauce

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground white pepper

2.5cm knob of ginger, peeled and minced

Method:

Wash and dry chicken wings thoroughly. In a mixing bowl, combine chicken wings, seasoning ingredients and 1 tbsp of oil. Mix well and let it marinate for 1 hour. Transfer chicken to a heatproof dish. Sprinkle mushroom and chilli slices. Steam over rapidly boiling water for 12 mins. Serve hot, sprinkled with chopped coriander and spring onion.

All recipes and photos are taken with permission from Best of Malaysian Cooking by Betty Saw, published by Marshall Cavendish. The book retails for RM79.90 at all major bookstores.