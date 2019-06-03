Carrot Pecan Cake

If you’re looking for a decadent and moist carrot cake recipe, this recipe shared with us by Huckleberry cafe is the perfect one to try bake at home. But, if you want to try how the cafe serves it, head over to Huckleberry for a slice.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Baking time: 45-55 minutes

Makes: A 23x13cm cake

Ingredients:

For the cake

300g all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1½ tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp nutmeg

240ml vegetable oil

250g brown sugar

4 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

200g grated carrots

100g crushed pineapple

100g chopped pecans

For the cream cheese frosting

224g full-fat cream cheese block, softened to room temperature

115g unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

360g icing sugar, plus an extra 1/4 cup if needed

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

Method:

To make the cake

Preheat oven to 177°C and grease a 23x13cm pan. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg together in a large bowl. Whisk together oil, brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract in a medium bowl. Pour wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and whisk until combined. Fold in grated carrots, pineapple, and walnuts. Spread batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes. The cake is done when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. If the top (or edges of the cake) is browning too quickly in the oven, loosely cover with aluminum foil. Remove from oven and leave to cool. Spread frosting evenly over the cooled cake. Refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving.

To make the frosting