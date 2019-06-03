Carrot Pecan Cake

If you’re looking for a decadent and moist carrot cake recipe, this recipe shared with us by Huckleberry cafe is the perfect one to try bake at home. But, if you want to try how the cafe serves it, head over to Huckleberry for a slice.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Baking time: 45-55 minutes
Makes: A 23x13cm cake
Ingredients:
For the cake
300g all-purpose flour
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
1½ tsp cinnamon powder
1 tsp nutmeg
240ml vegetable oil
250g brown sugar
4 eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
200g grated carrots
100g crushed pineapple
100g chopped pecans
For the cream cheese frosting
224g full-fat cream cheese block, softened to room temperature
115g unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
360g icing sugar, plus an extra 1/4 cup if needed
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
A pinch of salt
Method:
To make the cake
- Preheat oven to 177°C and grease a 23x13cm pan.
- Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg together in a large bowl.
- Whisk together oil, brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract in a medium bowl.
- Pour wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and whisk until combined. Fold in grated carrots, pineapple, and walnuts.
- Spread batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes.
- The cake is done when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. If the top (or edges of the cake) is browning too quickly in the oven, loosely cover with aluminum foil.
- Remove from oven and leave to cool.
- Spread frosting evenly over the cooled cake.
- Refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving.
To make the frosting
- In a large bowl, using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle or whisk attachment, beat together cream cheese and butter on high speed until smooth and creamy.
- Add 300g of icing sugar, vanilla and salt.
- Beat on low speed for 30 seconds, then switch to high speed and beat for 2 minutes.
- For a thicker frosting, add extra icing sugar.