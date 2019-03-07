Caramelised Bananas with Gula Melaka Butterscotch Sauce 

Bananas are not only delicious on its own but you can bake them into a cake or even blend them to make a creamy delicious smoothie. But bananas are also said to be good for you when you have cramps.

According to Mayo Clinic (www.mayoclinic.org), cramps may happen due to mineral depletion (potassium, calcium, or magnesium). So, there is plenty of truth to be found in that piece of advice as the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry notes that a single banana fulfils 23 per cent of your daily potassium intake – and are an excellent source of vitamin A, B6, C, and D.

Here is a fun way you can enjoy bananas! We’re sharing an exclusive recipe developed by celebrity chef, Dato’ Fazley Yaakob.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Makes:2-4

Ingredients

4 bananas, sliced

4 tbsp palm sugar

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 vanilla pod (or 1 tsp vanilla essence)

1 tbsp butter, plus another 70g

3⁄4 cup whipping cream

A pinch of salt

Vanilla ice cream

Method

Melt a tablespoon of butter in a non-stick pan and immediately add in the sliced bananas. Fry only on one side. Sprinkle brown sugar on top of every slice, then leave to caramelise. Set caramalised bananas aside on a plate.

Melt 70g of butter with the palm sugar in a pan. Once melted, add in whipping cream and vanilla, then whisk until well-combined. Turn off heat and add salt.

Pour this sauce onto the caramalised bananas and serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Photography: @theshahrulizzat for @sukasucrestudio and Raisa Azzam

Enjoy a cup of coffee with your banana dessert!

We recently attended a Masterclass at the Nespresso Boutique at The Gardens Mall where they introduced two limited edition flavours. Both coffee flavours were inspired by the historical coffee houses of the past. It was great to learn more about the history of coffee at the Masterclass which is offered exclusively to Nespresso members. Learn more about Nespresso here.

Nespresso_Limited Edition_Cafe Istanbul_sleeve Café Istanbul – Arabian Mocha coffee from Yemen mixes with East Indies and Indian treasures to create this cup, reminiscent of the mystery of the oriental bazaar. Evocative of historical blends, it has an exotic character carrying intense roasted and black pepper spicy notes. Intensity: 10 Nespresso_Limited Edition_Caffe Venezia_sleeve Caffè Venezia – A taste of history as coffee from the ancient Ethiopian city of Harrar mixes with Indian Arabica to create a cup rich with the exotic perfume of the East. Wild and floral notes combine with a roasted character in this potent and complex coffee. Intensity: 7

**These coffee flavours are only available for a limited time only**