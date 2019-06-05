Bubur Cha Cha with Ice Cream

Enjoy this cool bubur cha cha with a twist! You can have this dessert during the hot, sunny days with your friends and family! Also, the refreshing Kelava ice cream that’s served here is vegan-friendly and we know you’ll want seconds.

Bubur Cha Cha recipe

Prep time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 30 mins

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 yellow sweet potato

1 orange sweet potato

1 purple sweet potato

1 tbsp sago pearls

2 pandan leaves

200 ml coconut milk (santan)

250ml water

50g granulated sugar (or to taste)

A pinch of salt

Kelava vanilla ice cream

This dessert tastes just as good hot or chilled.

Method:

Wash, peel and dice sweet potatoes into cubes. Steam for 20 minutes. Cool the cooked sweet potatoes. In a pot, simmer coconut milk and water over low heat. When mixture starts to boil, add in washed sago pearls, sugar and pandan leaves. Keep stirring. Simmer over low heat until sago pearls are clear and transparent. Take off the heat and add a pinch of salt. Serve sweet potatoes with coconut milk mixture and a scoop of ice cream.

This recipe was first published in Her World Malaysia September 2018 issue.