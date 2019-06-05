Bubur Cha Cha with Ice Cream

Enjoy this cool bubur cha cha with a twist! You can have this dessert during the hot, sunny days with your friends and family! Also, the refreshing Kelava ice cream that’s served here is vegan-friendly and we know you’ll want seconds.
Bubur Cha Cha recipe
Prep time: 10 mins
Cooking time: 30 mins
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
- 1 yellow sweet potato
- 1 orange sweet potato
- 1 purple sweet potato
- 1 tbsp sago pearls
- 2 pandan leaves
- 200 ml coconut milk (santan)
- 250ml water
- 50g granulated sugar (or to taste)
- A pinch of salt
- Kelava vanilla ice cream
This dessert tastes just as good hot or chilled.
Method:
- Wash, peel and dice sweet potatoes into cubes.
- Steam for 20 minutes.
- Cool the cooked sweet potatoes.
- In a pot, simmer coconut milk and water over low heat.
- When mixture starts to boil, add in washed sago pearls, sugar and pandan leaves. Keep stirring.
- Simmer over low heat until sago pearls are clear and transparent.
- Take off the heat and add a pinch of salt.
- Serve sweet potatoes with coconut milk mixture and a scoop of ice cream.
This recipe was first published in Her World Malaysia September 2018 issue.