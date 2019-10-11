Braised Chicken with Assorted Mushrooms

Need a new recipe to wow the family over the weekend? Make this easy and delicious braised chicken dish that will keep them wanting for more.

Serves 10

Ingredients

60g ginger

25g garlic

oil for frying

5 chicken legs

50ml dark soya sauce

50ml soya sauce

50ml Chinese wine

1 tin oyster mushrooms

1 tin button mushrooms

200ml chicken stock

salt and pepper for seasoning

1/2 bunch of thai basil, chopped

1/2 bunch of spring onion, chopped

1.5kg rice

Method:

1. Sweat ginger and garlic until fragrant, add chicken and fry for 5min

2. Add in dark soya sauce, soya sauce and Chinese wine

3. Add in the tins of mushrooms and the chicken stock.

4. Bring the mixture to a boil, then lower the heat and leave to simmer till the liquid dries off.

5. Season with salt and pepper

6. Before serving, toss the mixture with the basil and spring onion.

7. Make the rice and serve together.