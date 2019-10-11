Navigation

Braised Chicken with Assorted Mushrooms

Wow the family over the weekend with this recipe!
By Amanda Jayne Lee
October 11, 2019
By Jay Jayaraj

Need a new recipe to wow the family over the weekend? Make this easy and delicious braised chicken dish that will keep them wanting for more.

Serves 10
Ingredients
60g ginger
25g garlic
oil for frying
5 chicken legs
50ml dark soya sauce
50ml soya sauce
50ml Chinese wine
1 tin oyster mushrooms
1 tin button mushrooms
200ml chicken stock
salt and pepper for seasoning
1/2 bunch of thai basil, chopped
1/2 bunch of spring onion, chopped
1.5kg rice

Method: 
1. Sweat ginger and garlic until fragrant, add chicken and fry for 5min
2. Add in dark soya sauce, soya sauce and Chinese wine
3. Add in the tins of mushrooms and the chicken stock.
4. Bring the mixture to a boil, then lower the heat and leave to simmer till the liquid dries off.
5. Season with salt and pepper
6. Before serving, toss the mixture with the basil and spring onion.
7. Make the rice and serve together.

