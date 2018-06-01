What Is Bowl Food and How Can You Make One

What is a bowl food?

Well you might be familiar with this bowl food trend which made its way into the hearts of the people back in 2016 as an healthy yet quick meal option. For the benefit of those who might not be familiar with this trend, it’s basically a layers of ingredients!

A bowl food is usually a size of a hand, bigger than canapes but smaller than your mains.

This trend even made its way to the royal wedding reception of Prince Harry and Megan. If you’ve not tried this bowl of delicious goodness, you can try these tips on using your leftover food to make one without going out to get more ingredients.