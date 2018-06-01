Navigation

What Is Bowl Food and How Can You Make One

Get some tips and tricks on how you can use leftovers for your bowl food!
Dapur With Love
Her World
June 1, 2018
By Amanda Soh
1 of 5

What is a bowl food?

Well you might be familiar with this bowl food trend which made its way into the hearts of the people back in 2016 as an healthy yet quick meal option. For the benefit of those who might not be familiar with this trend, it’s basically a layers of ingredients!

A bowl food is usually a size of a hand, bigger than canapes but smaller than your mains.

via GIPHY

This trend even made its way to the royal wedding reception of Prince Harry and Megan. If you’ve not tried this bowl of delicious goodness, you can try these tips on using your leftover food to make one without going out to get more ingredients.

1 of 5

More Related Stories
What Is Bowl Food and How Can You Make One
Women's Weekly
Fuss-free Fruit Cake
  Prep 30 mins Cook 30 mins Serves 8 Ingredients: 300g Gold Medal plain white flour (Available at Cold Storage) 2 tsps baking powder 1 tsp...
What Is Bowl Food and How Can You Make One
Women's Weekly
Cendol Jelly
  Prep 20 mins Cook 20 mins Serves 10   INGREDIENTS 1 litre water 13g agar-agar powder 100g palm sugar, chopped 3...