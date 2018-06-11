Book Caterers The Easy Way For Your Raya Feast

If you’re thinking of hosting a get together this Hari Raya period but are concerned that you might not have enough time to prepare or get enough people to help, then the usual route would be to get catering. However, getting caterers might be a hassle as you’ll need to check the menu, price per pax and possibly haggle with the catering service owner for a more reasonable price.

Well, now you can do it the easy way with FeedMyGuest.com, an online caterer marketplace of sorts where you can browse over 200 caterers serving all kinds of cuisines, according to your area of residence. From local delicacies to Western favourites to sushi and sashimi, caterers on the FeedMyGuest website offer all kinds of food to suit any taste bud or concept.

Customers can easily compare prices and read reviews from other customers in the user-friendly site, too, taking away the headache of looking for a reputable caterer that will truly deliver. Booking is easy, too: after browsing through caterers that fit your bill, receive quotations from the various caterers, make your pick and liase directly with them.

Special Raya Catering Promotion

Especially for this Aidilfitri period, FeedMyGuest is running two promotions where customers will be entitled to a RM50 discount on any Raya catering order, and be automatically be in the running to win a Kambing Golek for the event. All you have to do is enter the voucher code RAYA50 when ordering.

To browse the list of caterers available and join the promotion, go to www.feedmyguest.com now.