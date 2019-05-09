Best White Rice for Dapur With Love Awards 2019

WINNER Jasmine Sunwhite // CATEGORY Best White Rice

Your everyday staple

When it comes to a sumptuous meal of rice and accompanying dishes, you’ll want to eat good quality grains. Jasmine Sunwhite fragrant rice, which is well-loved for its superior quality and fragrance, will surely satisfy your taste buds. imported from Thailand, once the husk is removed and polished, the rice is packed immediately and shipped to ensure hygiene and quality. Jasmine Sunwhite rice comes in 1kg, 5kg and 10kg packs – you’ll love its fragrance and soft, fluffy texture when cooked. It’s delicious when eaten with side dishes, or to make the family’s favourite chicken rice. Aside from its aroma, Jasmine Sunwhite fragrant rice packs in essential nutrients as well as being free of cholesterol and gluten.

WATCH: Nasi Lemak Recipe with Jasmine Sunwhite

Cutting back

Rejoice, rice fans! There’s a healthier option, so you don’t have to take it out of your diet completely. If you’re trying to cut back on carbs, opt for Jasmine PusaCream parboiled basmathi rice – it’s specially processed to retain a high amount of natural minerals and vitamins. As the crop sits strategically on the fertile foothills of the Himalaya in Punjab, India, it’s nourished by cool and clean glacier water that’s high in minerals. Enjoy every bite knowing that you’re eating grains which are free of cholesterol and gluten, low on the glycemic index (GI), as well as low in fat and starch.

