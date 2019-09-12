Best Home Cook 2019 returns!

The hunt for the next Best Home Cook is finally back!

Think you have what it takes to be crowned as our next winner? Present us with your home-cooked dish as it may be this year’s prize winner!

Prepare a quick meal for two, take a picture of it, and send your snapshot to us along with the recipe. You’ll stand a chance to be one of our finalists — grabbing the chance to win the coveted title!

Selected finalists will be competing in a live cook-off on

23rd November 2019 (Saturday), 9AM – 1PM.

How the contest works:

ROUND 1

1. Her Inspirasi will shortlist 8 contestants to compete in the first round of the cook-off.

2. A professional chef will then select 3 finalists to compete in the finale.

ROUND 2

3. These 3 finalists will be paired up with ONE editor (Her World, The Malaysian Women’s Weekly, Jelita or SHAPE magazine) for the final round.

4. They will work together with their designated editor to select, plan and prepare a meal inspired from HerInspirasi.com

How to enter:

Email us your recipe with the subject ‘Best Home Cook 2019’ to [email protected] Don’t forget to include your name, IC number, phone number, and email address.

Contest rules & regulations:

1. You have to use products from Norwegian Fjord Trout McCormick’s Black Pepper Grinder, Sea Salt Grinder as the 2 main ingredients AND one or more of the following: Garlic Powder, Chili Flakes including Lemon & Pepper Seasoning.

2. Meal preparation time cannot exceed 1 hour.

3. Deadline for submission is 23rd October 2019.

4. 8 finalists will be invited for the cook-off, where 3 winners will be selected.

5. Selected finalists will be notified via email. Terms and conditions apply.

Grand Prize:

RM2,000 cash prize + products from Norwegian Seafood Council and McCormick

2nd Prize:

RM1,500 cash prize + products from Norwegian Seafood Council and McCormick

3rd Prize:

RM1,000 cash prize + products from Norwegian Seafood Council and McCormick

5 x Consolation Prizes:

Products from Norwegian Seafood Council and McCormick

Organised by

Main Sponsor

Co-Sponsor