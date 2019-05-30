4 Benefits of Eating Fjord Trout during Ramadhan

“During the fasting month it is key to eat foods with essential vitamins and nutrients to keep your energy levels up, your mental focus clear and your body running optimally throughout the day,” advises Alexandra Prabaharan, nutritionist. She has also suggested that you can start adding Norwegian fjord trout in your meals to boost your overall health and energy before Raya comes around.

Protein is a must

Ever wondered why you need protein in your diet? Alexandra explains that, “protein is an important component of every cell in the body. It helps to build and repair tissues, make enzymes and hormones as well as it’s the essential building block of bones, muscle, cartilage, and blood.” To get through the day during your fast, add some fjord trout – which is rich in protein – for your sahur meal to ensure you stay full. Also, your body will benefit from the sufficient building blocks to repair itself fully during Ramadhan.