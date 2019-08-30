Ben & Jerry’s First Scoop Shop in Malaysia Opens Today!

Yes, Ben & Jerry’s opens for business today at Sunway Pyramid! Woohoo! The scoop shop is located on LG floor, right in front of Guardian.

Ben & Jerry's MY Hello Malaysia, Ben & Jerry’s is coming to town and we'll be popping pints in celebration! Stay tuned for more updates! 由 Ben & Jerry's 發佈於 2019年6月28日 星期五

Better news for you if you didn’t already know – to celebrate their grand opening, Ben & Jerry’s will be serving 10,000 free scoops to the public next Monday, 2 September, from 12pm till 8pm. It’s a public holiday so there’s no reason not to scoot over to Sunway Pyramid!

Here are 5 Ben & Jerry’s facts that will interest you:

Ben & Jerry’s was created in 1978 by two guys who operated their new ice cream business out of a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont in the US. The Ben & Jerry’s cow was birthed in 1983 and it’s a SHE! Ben & Jerry’s is committed to observing Free Trade practices. Ingredients are sourced and purchased from Fair Trade farmers so their lives can be improved. Their other suppliers and producers share this same vision too. All ingredients sourced are non-GMO. Ben & Jerry’s believes in giving back to the people and local communities. In Malaysia, they have partnered with eat X dignity – a home-grown initiative that provides underprivileged students with entrepreneurial opportunities in the F&B industry. The baked goods you see in the scoop shop are made available by members of this initiative.

The scoop shop serves a menu of 16 flavours of ice cream. Here’s a glimpse of the global bestsellers you can sample at the shop. Find out more at www.benjerry.com.my