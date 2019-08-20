Navigation

Ben And Jerry’s Opening 1st Outlet In Malaysia!

To celebrate, they're giving away free ice cream for one day only!
August 20, 2019
By Adelina Tan

Good news, ice cream fans! A Ben and Jerry’s store is finally making its way to our shores!

The day we’ve been dreaming of is here 😉

We’ve all been a little obsessed with their ice cream for years, thanks to clever pop-culture references. From Friends, we learnt to drown our sorrows in a comforting tub of Ben and Jerry’s. Works like a charm every time.

Ice cream: a soothing balm for emotional pain

And in recent times, the ice cream brand has also tied up with popular TV shows to create special flavours.

To celebrate the opening of the new store this 2nd September at Sunway Pyramid’s Central Avenue Concourse (opposite Guardian),  Ben and Jerry’s is giving out free ice cream!

It’s on a Monday, the perfect day for something decadent ’cause start-of-the-week blues). Head on over from 12pm to 8pm to enjoy this one-day special!

To help you out, here’s a list of  flavours available locally and the top flavours of 2018.

