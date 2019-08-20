Ben And Jerry’s Opening 1st Outlet In Malaysia!

Good news, ice cream fans! A Ben and Jerry’s store is finally making its way to our shores!

We’ve all been a little obsessed with their ice cream for years, thanks to clever pop-culture references. From Friends, we learnt to drown our sorrows in a comforting tub of Ben and Jerry’s. Works like a charm every time.

And in recent times, the ice cream brand has also tied up with popular TV shows to create special flavours.

To celebrate the opening of the new store this 2nd September at Sunway Pyramid’s Central Avenue Concourse (opposite Guardian), Ben and Jerry’s is giving out free ice cream!

It’s on a Monday, the perfect day for something decadent ’cause start-of-the-week blues). Head on over from 12pm to 8pm to enjoy this one-day special!

To help you out, here’s a list of flavours available locally and the top flavours of 2018.

