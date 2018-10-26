Beef Rendang with Couscous Recipe

Spice up your week with some beef rendang – which is definitely food for the soul for family and friends! So here’s an easy recipe for you to try out 😉

Ingredients:

2kg beef chuck (or cut of your choice), cut into bite-size pieces

150g meat curry powder

200ml boxed low-fat coconut milk

500ml water, extra if needed

3 beef stock cubes

2 cinnamon sticks

2 star anise

50g palm sugar, crushed

2 tbsp sugar

Salt, to taste

4 tbsp kerisik

4 turmeric leaves, shredded

4-5 kaffir lime leaves

For the spice blend

12-15 fresh chillies

3 bird’s eye chillies

8 lemongrass, use white

portion only

portion only 300g shallots or onions

50g ginger

50g galangal

50g garlic

Blend all ingredients

For the lemon couscous

500g couscous. cooked according to packet instructions

Season with 6 tbsp lemon juice, 3 tbsp chicken seasoning, and 5 tbsp finely chopped Chinese parsley

Method:

Marinate beef with curry powder and coconut milk for at least an hour or overnight. In a heavy-based deep cooking pot, combine marinated beef, spice blend, beef stock cubes, cinnamon sticks, star anise, and water. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring often until beef is tender.

(Add in hot water if gravy starts to thicken before beef is tender.) Season with palm sugar, sugar, and salt to taste. In a wok, heat 2 tablespoons of oil till hot. Add kerisik, beef mixture, turmeric leaves, and kaffir lime leaves. Stir-fry beef for 15 to 20 minutes or until rendang gravy is thick and shiny. Add in tumeric leaves, kerisik, and palm sugar. Cook till heated through . Season with salt to taste.

