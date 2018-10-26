Navigation

Beef Rendang with Couscous Recipe

Whip up a local favourite that will surely bring comfort all-around!
Recipe by Cindy Khoo; Photography by Edmund Lee
October 26, 2018
By Amanda Soh

Spice up your week with some beef rendang – which is definitely food for the soul for family and friends! So here’s an easy recipe for you to try out 😉

Ingredients:

  • 2kg beef chuck (or cut of your choice), cut into bite-size pieces
  • 150g meat curry powder
  • 200ml boxed low-fat coconut milk
  • 500ml water, extra if needed
  • 3 beef stock cubes
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 2 star anise
  • 50g palm sugar, crushed
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • Salt, to taste
  • 4 tbsp kerisik
  • 4 turmeric leaves, shredded
  • 4-5 kaffir lime leaves

For the spice blend

  • 12-15 fresh chillies
  • 3 bird’s eye chillies
  • 8 lemongrass, use white
    portion only
  • 300g shallots or onions
  • 50g ginger
  • 50g galangal
  • 50g garlic

Blend all ingredients

For the lemon couscous

500g couscous. cooked according to  packet instructions

Season with 6 tbsp lemon juice, 3 tbsp chicken seasoning, and 5 tbsp finely chopped Chinese parsley

Method:

  1. Marinate beef with curry powder and coconut milk for at least an hour or overnight.
  2. In a heavy-based deep cooking pot, combine marinated beef, spice blend, beef stock cubes, cinnamon sticks, star anise, and water.
  3. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring often until beef is tender.
    (Add in hot water if gravy starts to thicken before beef is tender.)
  4. Season with palm sugar, sugar, and salt to taste.
  5. In a wok, heat 2 tablespoons of oil till hot. Add kerisik, beef mixture, turmeric leaves, and kaffir lime leaves. Stir-fry beef for 15 to 20 minutes or until rendang gravy is thick and shiny.
  6. Add in tumeric leaves,  kerisik, and palm sugar. Cook till heated through .
  7. Season with salt to taste.

