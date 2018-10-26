Beef Rendang with Couscous Recipe

Spice up your week with some beef rendang – which is definitely food for the soul for family and friends! So here’s an easy recipe for you to try out 😉
Ingredients:
- 2kg beef chuck (or cut of your choice), cut into bite-size pieces
- 150g meat curry powder
- 200ml boxed low-fat coconut milk
- 500ml water, extra if needed
- 3 beef stock cubes
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 2 star anise
- 50g palm sugar, crushed
- 2 tbsp sugar
- Salt, to taste
- 4 tbsp kerisik
- 4 turmeric leaves, shredded
- 4-5 kaffir lime leaves
For the spice blend
- 12-15 fresh chillies
- 3 bird’s eye chillies
- 8 lemongrass, use white
portion only
- 300g shallots or onions
- 50g ginger
- 50g galangal
- 50g garlic
Blend all ingredients
For the lemon couscous
500g couscous. cooked according to packet instructions
Season with 6 tbsp lemon juice, 3 tbsp chicken seasoning, and 5 tbsp finely chopped Chinese parsley
Method:
- Marinate beef with curry powder and coconut milk for at least an hour or overnight.
- In a heavy-based deep cooking pot, combine marinated beef, spice blend, beef stock cubes, cinnamon sticks, star anise, and water.
- Cook over medium-low heat, stirring often until beef is tender.
(Add in hot water if gravy starts to thicken before beef is tender.)
- Season with palm sugar, sugar, and salt to taste.
- In a wok, heat 2 tablespoons of oil till hot. Add kerisik, beef mixture, turmeric leaves, and kaffir lime leaves. Stir-fry beef for 15 to 20 minutes or until rendang gravy is thick and shiny.
- Add in tumeric leaves, kerisik, and palm sugar. Cook till heated through .
- Season with salt to taste.