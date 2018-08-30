Navigation

Bali-Style Chicken Bakmie Goreng

Sort your midweek dinner woes with this quick and easy stir-fry number
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
August 30, 2018
By Saidah
Picture by: Rob Shaw/Bauersyndication.com.au

PREP 20 Mins SOAKING + COOK 15 Mins SERVES 4

350g packet fresh egg noodles
2 eggs
1/2 tsp ground turmeric
1 1/2 tbsps peanut oil
2 chicken breast fillets, diced
3 stalks green onions, thinly sliced
2 tbsps nasi goreng curry paste
3 cups shredded wombok
150g snow peas, trimmed
1/4 cup chicken stock, or water
1/4 cup kecap manis
2 tbsps fried shallots
Red chillies, to serve

Method:

  1. In a large heatproof bowl, cover noodles with boiling water. Soak 5 mins. Separate gently with a fork. Drain well.
  2. In a small jug, whisk the eggs and turmeric together. In a wok, heat 2 tsps peanut oil on high. Add eggs, swirling to coat the base and sides. Cook 1 min until just set. Slide onto chopping board, roll up and thinly slice. Set aside.
  3. In the same wok, heat half the remaining oil on high. Brown chicken in two batches, 2-3 mins each, until cooked through. Remove from wok.
  4. Heat remaining oil on high using the same wok. Stir-fry onion and curry paste for 1-2 mins. Add wombok and snow peas. Stir-fry 1 min.
  5. Stir in stock and kecap manis. Bring to a simmer. Return chicken to pan with noodles. Stir-fry 1-2 mins to heat through. Serve topped with sliced omelette, fried shallots and chillies.

