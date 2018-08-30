Bali-Style Chicken Bakmie Goreng

PREP 20 Mins SOAKING + COOK 15 Mins SERVES 4
350g packet fresh egg noodles
2 eggs
1/2 tsp ground turmeric
1 1/2 tbsps peanut oil
2 chicken breast fillets, diced
3 stalks green onions, thinly sliced
2 tbsps nasi goreng curry paste
3 cups shredded wombok
150g snow peas, trimmed
1/4 cup chicken stock, or water
1/4 cup kecap manis
2 tbsps fried shallots
Red chillies, to serve
Method:
- In a large heatproof bowl, cover noodles with boiling water. Soak 5 mins. Separate gently with a fork. Drain well.
- In a small jug, whisk the eggs and turmeric together. In a wok, heat 2 tsps peanut oil on high. Add eggs, swirling to coat the base and sides. Cook 1 min until just set. Slide onto chopping board, roll up and thinly slice. Set aside.
- In the same wok, heat half the remaining oil on high. Brown chicken in two batches, 2-3 mins each, until cooked through. Remove from wok.
- Heat remaining oil on high using the same wok. Stir-fry onion and curry paste for 1-2 mins. Add wombok and snow peas. Stir-fry 1 min.
- Stir in stock and kecap manis. Bring to a simmer. Return chicken to pan with noodles. Stir-fry 1-2 mins to heat through. Serve topped with sliced omelette, fried shallots and chillies.