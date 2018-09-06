‘Healthify’ Your Kitchen For A Healthier You

1. Place healthier foods at eye level

You are more likely to eat what you see first, which is why storing and placing foods like fruits, vegetables, and healthy snack options in front of the fridge is a fantastic way to trick your brain into making healthier food choices. And if you really want to make sure you steer clear of those calorie-laden junk food, store your fruits and vegetables in clear air-tight containers and keep whatever you are trying to avoid or limit, at the back of the fridge.

If your weakness isn’t in chocolate puddings or cakes but sodas and sweet drinks, then one solution would be to place jugs of plain water or fruit infused water in front of any sweet drinks.

Adapted from Apartment Therapy