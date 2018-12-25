Anytime’s A Good Time For Peanut Butter

What memory comes to you when you think of peanut butter?

For us, it gives us a sense of nostalgia and takes us right back to our childhood when our mother packs us a peanut butter sandwich to share during recess at school.

So when we heard that the new ice-cream flavour Haagen-Dazs came up with was peanut butter, we could not help but to do a little happy dance. And the best bit was that it did not disappoint. The ice-cream comes with a caramelised and salted crunchy peanut pieces from Argentina and a thick swirl of peanut butter from North Carolina, USA.

It was perfection in a bite (or two since who could ever stop at one?)

So if peanut butter is your weakness or if you simply just want to snack on something indulgent while reminiscing over your childhood, then you’ll enjoy the Haagen-Dazs Peanut Butter Crunch very much.

Haagen-Dazs Peanut Butter Crunch will be available for a limited time only.