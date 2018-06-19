A Solution to Cleaner and Healthier Water

WINNER for the Best Water Filter goes to…

The Icon Water Purifier is built with the In & Out Auto Electrolysis Sterilisation System. The first of its kind in the world, this system is able to eliminate bacterial contamination in the water purifier. Dirt settles easily in the kitchen and the area is said to harbour 500,000 different types of bacteria in every square inch. The drainage tube of a water purifier is constantly in contact with water which contains impurities, while the faucet gets covered with dirt and micro dust. Therefore, sterilising the drainage tube and faucet is of utmost importance to prevent illnesses caused by contamination.