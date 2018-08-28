A Cooler Summer with Coffee Bean & Tea Leaves

If the heat is weighing you down, it’s high time you make your way to the nearest Coffee Bean & Tea Leaves for their newest summer offerings. Their trio; The Strawberry Lemon Ice Blended, Sparkling Lemon Elderflower Cold Brew Tea & Lemon Elderflower Cold Brew Tea with Strawberry Boba and Lemon Elderflower Nitro Cold Brew Tea might just appease you.

The Strawberry Lemon Ice Blended comes with a generous helping of strawberry puree, perfect for those who loves their drink tart and creamy. But if you prefer something with no frills instead, then the Sparkling Lemon Elderflower Cold Brew Tea might hit the spot, as would the other two lemon elderflower tea options.

And if you came with a friend, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t try out their two new cakes as well, the Bananas in Summer (coconut, bananas, salted caramel, white and dark chocolate and cinnamon) and Black Forest (chocolate, cookie crumbs, and dark sweet cherries).

Bananas in Summer

Black Forest

The drinks and cakes will be available at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaves outlets until August 31st.