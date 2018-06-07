7 Unique Dining Places To Visit

Time to change it up this weekend: create memorable moments with your loved ones at these dining places.

Dining on a PLANE

Plane in the City is the new attraction in Kuala Lumpur. Here, you can have a 90-minute dining experience in an actual Boeing 737 aircraft. Chef Antoine Rodriquez, executive chef of Le’ Meridien Kuala Lumpur, and his team is behind the curation of the exciting menu. Like flying in an airplane, you get to choose from dining in economy, business, or first class! You’re also allowed into the cockpit, where you can take a selfie from the inside and out.

Location: Dinner In The Sky Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, 50250 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours:

Monday to Friday: 10am – 7pm

Duration of experience: 1 hour and 30 minutes