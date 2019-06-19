Navigation

7 Surprising Ways Salt Improves Your Health and Home

Yes, you can (and should) use salt not only as seasoning!
By Poon Li-Wei
Dapur With Love
Her World
June 19, 2019
By Amanda Soh

With salt being a part of everyone’s day, these handy salt hacks shouldn’t fly under your radar!

In case you’re wondering if salt has an expiration date, most bottles or packages come with a ‘best by’ date. This doesn’t mean the salt will spoil, but it may mean a reduction in quality. Do note, however, that this only applies to pure salt.

Those with additives mixed in can go bad as the additives do have an expiration date. Other variations, such as iodised salt – in which salts from the element iodine is mixed in and can help prevent iodine deficiency – may have a shelf life. In this case, iodised salt can be kept up to five years as the stability of its compounds may decrease over time, especially in reaction to moisture and metal ions.

Types of salt

sea salt

Table salt: This is the one most commonly found in all households. It’s finely ground and absent of plenty of impurities and trace minerals.

kosher salt

Kosher salt: This coarser and flakier type is usually found sprinkled on top of meats for that extra burst of flavour.

pink salt

Pink Himalayan salt: The purest on the list, this salt – obtained from the Himalayn Mountains of Pakistan – owes its pink hue and bold flavours to its rich natural mineral and element content (present as well in the human body).

table salt

Sea salt: Chockful of minerals as it’s procured from evaporated sea water, you’ll find this in grainy chunks with more complex flavours. It’s often used as a ‘finishing salt’, which means a light sprinkling of it to add a briny punch to the dish. A popular one that has been gaining traction recently is the Maldon Sea Salt from England.

 3 salt hacks for better health

  1. The sweet spot
    The American Journal of Hypertension has reported a study in which they found that salt has a positive impact on insulin sensitivity – therefore, aiding blood sugar control and potentially minimising diabetic risks.
  2. Ache no more
    Ever realise how isotonic drinks tend to taste a little salty? It’s because they have a considerable amount of sodium – often lost through sweat when exercising, which can cause cramps. If you suffer from leg cramps throughout the night, try gulping down a glass of water with a little salt mixed in.
  3. Drink up
    Find yourself with tummy upsets? Avoid dehydration by rehydrating with salt water as this will help replenish all the nutrients and minerals lost.

