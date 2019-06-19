7 Surprising Ways Salt Improves Your Health and Home

With salt being a part of everyone’s day, these handy salt hacks shouldn’t fly under your radar!

In case you’re wondering if salt has an expiration date, most bottles or packages come with a ‘best by’ date. This doesn’t mean the salt will spoil, but it may mean a reduction in quality. Do note, however, that this only applies to pure salt.

Those with additives mixed in can go bad as the additives do have an expiration date. Other variations, such as iodised salt – in which salts from the element iodine is mixed in and can help prevent iodine deficiency – may have a shelf life. In this case, iodised salt can be kept up to five years as the stability of its compounds may decrease over time, especially in reaction to moisture and metal ions.