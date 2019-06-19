7 Surprising Ways Salt Improves Your Health and Home

With salt being a part of everyone’s day, these handy salt hacks shouldn’t fly under your radar!
In case you’re wondering if salt has an expiration date, most bottles or packages come with a ‘best by’ date. This doesn’t mean the salt will spoil, but it may mean a reduction in quality. Do note, however, that this only applies to pure salt.
Those with additives mixed in can go bad as the additives do have an expiration date. Other variations, such as iodised salt – in which salts from the element iodine is mixed in and can help prevent iodine deficiency – may have a shelf life. In this case, iodised salt can be kept up to five years as the stability of its compounds may decrease over time, especially in reaction to moisture and metal ions.
Types of salt
3 salt hacks for better health
- The sweet spot
The American Journal of Hypertension has reported a study in which they found that salt has a positive impact on insulin sensitivity – therefore, aiding blood sugar control and potentially minimising diabetic risks.
- Ache no more
Ever realise how isotonic drinks tend to taste a little salty? It’s because they have a considerable amount of sodium – often lost through sweat when exercising, which can cause cramps. If you suffer from leg cramps throughout the night, try gulping down a glass of water with a little salt mixed in.
- Drink up
Find yourself with tummy upsets? Avoid dehydration by rehydrating with salt water as this will help replenish all the nutrients and minerals lost.