6 Must-Try Vegan Desserts in Klang Valley

Finger-licking desserts that you’d never guess are vegan!
Text by Fam Mae-Z
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
September 10, 2019
By Lorraine Chai

We’re blessed with many creative desserts here in Klang Valley, and we believe no one should be left out of the fun. So, for all you vegans, here’s a compilation of mouth-watering vegan desserts you never knew you needed! Even if you’re not on a plant-based diet, who would say “no” to these healthy and guilt-free sweet treats?

Kind Kones

This vegan ice cream parlour offers 12 ‘no-nasty’ ice cream flavours to choose from, made using only minimum, natural ingredients. One of their top favourites, the Cinnamon Toast ice cream, is also our pick! Though it contains vegan sourdough toast crumbs, the texture is surprisingly smooth and creamy. I’d also recommend Kind Kones to people who are lactose intolerant — they only use coconut or nut milk — and the gluten-sensitive, as they have an amazing selection of gluten-free options!

 

