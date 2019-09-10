6 Must-Try Vegan Desserts in Klang Valley

Kind Kones

This vegan ice cream parlour offers 12 ‘no-nasty’ ice cream flavours to choose from, made using only minimum, natural ingredients. One of their top favourites, the Cinnamon Toast ice cream, is also our pick! Though it contains vegan sourdough toast crumbs, the texture is surprisingly smooth and creamy. I’d also recommend Kind Kones to people who are lactose intolerant — they only use coconut or nut milk — and the gluten-sensitive, as they have an amazing selection of gluten-free options!