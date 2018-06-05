5 Places to Buka Puasa with Your Family and Friends

We’ve got you covered on places you can go to buka puasa with your loved ones, so here’s a list for you to browse through!

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

If you’re looking for a late night snack to munch on after you buka puasa, you should definitely satisfy your dessert cravings by indulging in some new and returning favourites at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® (CB&TL).

This double chocolate cake has just right amount of consistency and intensity of chocolate with a crumbled biscuit base to give it some crunch with every bite. Be warned, that you might not be able to stop at one slice! To complete the sweet experience, try their new blend of Sea Salt Caramel and Coconut Caramel beverages which you can get it hot or ice blended (only available until 4 July 2018!).

For those who are fasting, you don’t want to miss the Ramadhan Late Night Dessert Special until 14 June 2018! If you purchase two (2) 12oz handcrafted beverages, from 8pm onwards till closing, you’ll get a free dessert!