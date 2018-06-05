Navigation

5 Places to Buka Puasa with Your Family and Friends

During Ramadan, it is great to buka puasa with loved ones and a enticing spread of food! 
Dapur With Love
Her World
June 5, 2018
By Amanda Soh
1 of 5

We’ve got you covered on places you can go to buka puasa with your loved ones, so here’s a list for you to browse through!

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

If you’re looking for a late night snack to munch on after you buka puasa, you should definitely satisfy your dessert cravings by indulging in some new and returning favourites at  The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® (CB&TL).

New creation! Chocolate Harmony Cake! Pic credit: CB&TL

This double chocolate cake has just right amount of consistency and intensity of chocolate with a crumbled biscuit base to give it some crunch with every bite. Be warned, that you might not be able to stop at one slice! To complete the sweet experience, try their new blend of  Sea Salt Caramel and Coconut Caramel beverages which you can get it hot or ice blended (only available until 4 July 2018!).

NEW! Sundanese Salad with tempeh, romaine lettuce, eggs and tofu drizzled with a rich peanut sauce. Pic credit: CB&TL

For those who are fasting, you don’t want to miss the Ramadhan Late Night Dessert Special until 14 June 2018! If you purchase two (2) 12oz handcrafted beverages, from 8pm onwards till closing, you’ll get a free dessert!

1 of 5

More Related Stories
5 Places to Buka Puasa with Your Family and Friends
Women's Weekly|Dapur With Love
Spanish Tortilla
Serves 4-6 Prep and cook 45 mins INGREDIENTS 60ml extra virgin olive oil 400g potatoes, peel and chop into 1.5-cm...