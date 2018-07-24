5-Ingredient Dinners For Those Lazy Nights

Chicken Pizza Involtini

PREP 10 Mins COOK 40 Mins SERVES 4

500g baby new potatoes, halved

4 chicken breast fillets

160g pepperoni

1 1/2 cups grated mozzarella

500g Napoletana pasta sauce, store bought

Method:

1. Preheat oven to moderate at 180°C.

2. Arrange potatoes on an oven tray and spray with oil. Bake 40 to 45 mins until golden, tossing halfway through cooking.

3. With a sharp knife, cut a slit in one side of each chicken breast fillet, arrange pepperoni slices and half cheese inside. Season.

4. Pour pasta sauce in base of a large casserole dish. Arrange chicken, slit-side down, in sauce. Bake, covered, 25 to 30 mins.

5. Uncover, scatter over remaining cheese. Bake 10 mins until cheese is golden.

6. Serve chicken accompanied with baked potatoes and scattered with basil leave, if liked.