5 Must-Try Fried Chicken in Klang Valley That Are Not Spicy

Table & Apron

Sometimes all you want is the taste of familiar sauces with your fried chicken, none of those fanciful ones. At Table & Apron, it doesn’t get any simpler than this. The batter is made with only two ingredients. Yes, you read it right, just two: buckwheat flour and soda. It’s definitely the best way to appreciate the chicken’s delicious flavour.

Chequers @ TTDI

Chequers is practically a match made in heaven for fried chicken and waffles lovers, with three combos to pick from: Chicken and Waffles, Mexican Fried Chicken, and Cluck Kent. The Chicken and Waffles is highly recommended; consisting of crispy fried chicken stuffed with turkey ham, with a topping of mozzarella, honey mustard sauce, and cheese sauce. The garlic and scallion waffles are served as the base. The hearty portion will satiate a big appetite.