5 Must-Try Fried Chicken in Klang Valley That Are Not Spicy

Who would say "no" to crispy and crunchy chicken!
Text by Fam Mae-Z
Dapur With Love
Her World
August 15, 2019
By Lorraine Chai

The 3x spicy fried chicken challenge is what every foodie has been talking about these past few weeks. Even if you haven’t tried it, you’ve probably seen it frequently on social media. For those with a weak stomach and feel left out – like me – here’s a list of finger-licking fried chicken (minus the insane level of spiciness) in the Klang Valley!

Table & Apron

Sometimes all you want is the taste of familiar sauces with your fried chicken, none of those fanciful ones. At Table & Apron, it doesn’t get any simpler than this. The batter is made with only two ingredients. Yes, you read it right, just two: buckwheat flour and soda. It’s definitely the best way to appreciate the chicken’s delicious flavour.

Chequers @ TTDI

Chequers is practically a match made in heaven for fried chicken and waffles lovers, with three combos to pick from: Chicken and Waffles, Mexican Fried Chicken, and Cluck Kent. The Chicken and Waffles is highly recommended; consisting of crispy fried chicken stuffed with turkey ham, with a topping of mozzarella, honey mustard sauce, and cheese sauce. The garlic and scallion waffles are served as the base. The hearty portion will satiate a big appetite.

