5 Chocolate Snacks Inspired By Malaysian Flavours

KitKat Roti Canai & Curry

You read it right! This is definitely one that really packs a punch. There’s a hint of spice, which gradually builds up over time. Don’t worry though, it’s not that spicy. The chocolate combined with the mix of Malaysia’s favourite mamak breakfast leaves a bittersweet yet savoury aftertaste, so I recommend this to those who are not too fond of sweets. Tip: try it with a cup of teh tarik!