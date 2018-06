4. Season of Taste: How I Lost My Sense of Smell and Found My Way

by Molly Birnbaum

After meeting with an accident that destroyed her sense of smell, 22-year old aspiring chef, Molly, felt like her culinary dreams was shattered before it even had a chance to prosper. This book is about how she picked herself back and how she overcomes her loss.